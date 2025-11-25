Sonepur: A passenger bus travelling from Bhubaneswar to Bijepur met with an accident near Singijuba under Binika police limits in Odisha's Sonepur district early this morning. At least 18 passengers were injured after the vehicle fell off a bridge.

According to information, the bus was on its way to Deeptipur near Bijepur when the mishap took place around 5.30 am. The driver reportedly lost control of the wheels, causing the bus to skid off the bridge and fall into a roadside ditch.

Victims hospitalised

Locals and police rushed to the spot and rescued the injured ones. They were taken to the Community health Centre in Binika for treatment. Among the injured, five passengers were said to be in serious condition.

Arrangements were being made to shift them to the district headquarters hospital in Sonepur. Three other critically injured passengers were already shifted to Burla for better treatment.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.