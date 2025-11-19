Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is preparing to set up a digital accident clock at AG Square in Bhubaneswar to draw public attention to the growing number of road mishaps in the state.

The Commerce and Transport Department has asked Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) to take up the project.

About the digital accident clock

The display will act as a real-time digital board, presenting the latest figures on accidents and fatalities reported across Odisha. The aim is to remind commuters of the rising risks on the roads and motivate them to follow traffic rules more responsibly.

Officials believe the installation will serve as a constant visual alert for thousands of daily road users, helping reinforce safer behaviour and discourage negligence.

The government has already received a proposal from Addsoft Technologies Limited for the outdoor video wall that will be used for the digital accident clock. BSCL has been asked to work closely with the Transport Commissioner for technical planning and financial coordination needed to execute the project.