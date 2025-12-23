Dunguripali: At least 19 students were injured after a picnic bus carrying them met with an accident near Dunguripali in Odisha’s Subarnapur district on Tuesday.

Bus en route to Patali Srikhetra

According to reports, the students, accompanied by teachers, were travelling from Bargarh district to Patali Srikhetra in Subarnapur for a picnic when the mishap occurred.

Collision near Salepali

The accident took place near Indurekha Rice Mill at Salepali, where the bus reportedly rammed into a paddy-laden tractor from behind. In the collision, 19 students and three teachers sustained injuries.

Three students shifted to VIMSAR

While most of the injured are undergoing treatment at nearby health facilities, three students are stated to be in critical condition and have been referred to VIMSAR Hospital, Burla, for advanced medical care.

Police probe underway

Police reached the spot soon after the incident and launched an investigation. The bus driver reportedly fled following the accident, and efforts are on to trace him.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

Reports suggest that the mishap occured due to dense fog in Dunguripali area during early hours today.