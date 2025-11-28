Bhubaneswar: Two government officials from Odisha have been promoted to the IAS cadre by the President of India. The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions today issued a notification in this regard.

As per the notification, Sundara Madhaba Padhi of Odisha Engineering Service and Smita Pani of Odisha Finance Service have been promoted to the IAS cadre.

The President of India promoted the two officials to IAS cadre under Rule 8 (2) of the India Administrative Service (Recruitment) Rules, 1954 and Regulation 8 of the Indian Administrative Service (Appointment by Selection) Regulations, 1997 and Rule 3 of the Indian Administrative Service (Probation) Rules, 1954, said the notification.

President promoted the 2 officers to IAS cadre after consulting the Odisha govt

“The President is pleased to appoint two members of the Non-State Civil Service of Odisha to the Indian Administrative Service against the vacancies determined by the Government of India under Regulation 3 of the said Regulations in consultation with the State Government for the Select List of 2024, on probation until further orders and to allocate them to the Odisha Cadre under Rule 5 (1) of the IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954,” added the notification.