Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu, who is now on a visit to Odisha, today inaugurated Kalinga Atithi Niwas at the Raj Bhawan in the capital city here.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan and senior officials of the state government were present on the occasion.

The Odisha government has constructed Kalinga Atithi Niwas, the state guesthouse, inside the Raj Bhawan to host visiting dignitaries and special guests.

President Murmu is scheduled to address Odisha Assembly

During the inauguration, senior officials of the Works Department, led by Principal Secretary Sanjay Singh, briefed the President and other dignitaries on the key features of the newly-built guesthouse including the architectural design and amenities.

With the inauguration of Kalinga Atithi Niwas, the Governor’s House can now host visiting dignitaries and high-profile guests.

The President is scheduled to address the Odisha Assembly on the opening day of the Winter Session today. She will address the House at 4.30 pm this evening. Murmu will be the first President to address the Odisha Assembly.

Murmu, a native of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha, was an MLA and Minister in the state in the past. She had also served as the Governor of Jharkhand before her election as the President of India in 2022.