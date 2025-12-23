Bhubaneswar: In a significant setback to the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation, as many as 22 underground Maoist cadres, including a senior leader of Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) rank and six Area Committee Members (ACMs), surrendered before the Odisha Police on December 23, 2025.

The surrender took place in the presence of the Director General of Police (DGP), Odisha, with the cadres formally renouncing violence, severing links with extremist activities, and expressing faith in the democratic process by opting to join the mainstream of society.

Nine Firearms and Ammunition Surrendered

During the surrender, the cadres laid down nine firearms, including one AK-47 rifle, two INSAS rifles, one SLR, three .303 rifles and two single-shot rifles, along with 150 rounds of live ammunition, magazines, explosives, IEDs, gelatin sticks, Maoist literature and other incriminating articles.

Police officials said the surrender has dealt a major blow to the Maoist organisation by weakening its leadership structure, morale and operational capacity.

Cadres from Multiple Maoist Formations

Of the 22 surrendered cadres, 19 belonged to the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), while two were associated with the Andhra–Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) and one with the Gadchiroli Area Committee. The group included one DVCM, six ACMs and 15 party members.

Details of the surrendered CPI (Maoist) cadres:

I. Members of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) belonging to Kerlapal AC, Jagurgonda AC, Platoon-26 and Platoon-31 (19 Cadres):

1. LINGE @ MUYE MADKAM (45), VILL-ANDAM (ANTAMPARA), PS- CHINTAGUPHA, DIST- SUKMA (CG) - DCM, COMMANDER, PLTN -31

2. BAMAN MADKAM (27), VILL- DANIKARKA, PS- NAKULNAR, DIST- DANTEWADA (CG) - ACM, COMMANDER, DORNAPAL LOS, KERLAPAL AC

3. SUKKA MUCHAKI (22), VILL-GOGONDA, PS- KERLAPAL, DIST- SUKMA (CG) - ACM, COMMANDER OF BADASETTI LOS, KERLAPAL AC

4. AITU AULAMI @ RITESH (25), VILL-PANTAMARUM, PS- GANGALOOR, DIST- BIJAPUR (CG) - ACM, KERLAPAL AC

5. KOSA KABASI (24), VILL/GP- MULER, BLOCK- KUAKONDA, PS- ARANPUR, DIST- DANTEWADA (CG) - ACM, COMMANDER, PLTN-26

6. BATI MADKAM @ ANJU (22), VILL- DUALIKARKA, PS- NAKULNAR, DIST- DANTEWADA (CG) - ACM, DY. COMDR., PLTN-26

7. JOGI MUCHAKI @ JUGNI (19), VILL- PANTAPARA, PS- PHULBAGDI, DIST- SUKMA (CG) - ACM, KERLAPAL AC

8. RITA PODIAM (22), VILL- ITTAPARA, PS- PHULBAGDI, DIST- SUKMA (CG) - PM, PLTN-31

9. JOGI SODI (18), VILL- ARLEM, BLOCK- KONTA, DIST- SUKMA (CG) - PM, DORNAPAL LOS, KERLAPAL AC

10. BHIME KALMU (20), VILL- PANDOD @ PENTAPARA, PS- CHINTAGUPHA, DIST- SUKMA (CG) - PM, DORNAPAL LOS, KERLAPAL AC

11. MANGLI BANJAMI (24), VILL- MATEM, PS- GADIRAS, DIST- SUKMA (CG) - PM, PLTN-26

12. JOGA MUCHAKI (20), VILL- DURUAPARA (GOGONDA), PS- PHULBAGDI, DIST- SUKMA (CG) - PM, PLATOON-26

13. ADME MUCHAKI (18), VILL- USKANPARA (GOGONDA), PS- PHULBAGDI, DIST- SUKMA (CG) - PM, PLATOON-26

14. MADVI KOSA (22 YRS), VILL-CHIKPALLI, PS- POLEMPALLI, DIST- SUKMA (CG) - PM, CNM KERLAPAL AC

15. KUNJAM URRA (25 YRS), VILL-CHIKPALLI, PS- POLAMPALLI, DIST- SUKMA (CG) - PM, DORNAPAL LOS, KERLAPAL AC

16. MADA MADVI (30), VILL- CHIKPALLI, PS- POLAMPALLI, DIST- SUKMA (CG) - PM, CNM KERLAPAL AC

17. MUCHAKI ADMA (19), VILL- INTAPARA (GOGONDA), PS- PHULBAGDI, DIST- SUKMA (CG) - PM, CNM KERLAPAL AC

18. DEBA MADVI (35), VILL- KANHEIPAD, PS- KONTA, DIST- SUKMA (CG) - PM, DORNAPAL LOS, KERLAPAL AC

19. ARJUN MADVI (35), VILL- DURMA, DIST- SUKMA (CG) - PM, JAGURGONDA AC

II. Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) (02 Cadres):

20. SAGAR @ SANNA PUNEM (25), VILL- CHINNAGELUR, PS- TARREM, DIST- BIJAPUR (CG) - PM, CC PROTECTION TEAM, AOBSZC

21. SOMEY MIDIAM (19), VILL- BADEBATUM, PS- PAMED, DIST- BIJAPUR (CG) - PM, AOBSZC

III. Gadchiroli Area Committee (01 Cadre):

22. ANILA @ BUDRI KOWACHI (25), VILL- CHINNAGELUR, PS- TARREM, DIST- BIJAPUR (CG) - PM, COMPANY-10 GADCHIROLI AC

Key Reasons Behind the Surrender

According to the Odisha Police, the surrender was the result of multiple factors, including:

Sustained pressure from security forces

Disillusionment with Maoist ideology and leadership vacuum

Lack of local support

Continuous appeals by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and state police leadership

The state government’s new surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy

Officials said the combined impact of these factors prompted the cadres to abandon armed extremism and choose a peaceful, law-abiding life.

Rehabilitation and Financial Assistance

Under the Odisha government’s rehabilitation policy, surrendered cadres are entitled to financial assistance based on rank, skill development support and social welfare benefits. The total reward and incentive amount for this surrender stands at Rs 1.84 crore, including incentives for surrendered weapons.

Each of the surrendered cadres has been provided an interim relief of Rs 25,000. Additional benefits include housing under Antyodaya Gruha Yojana, monthly stipends during skill training, health coverage, subsidised ration, and a one-time marriage incentive.

Police appeal to remaining Maoist cadres

The Odisha Police reiterated its appeal to remaining CPI (Maoist) cadres to surrender and join the mainstream, assuring full protection, support and timely delivery of benefits under the state’s comprehensive rehabilitation and reintegration programme.

Officials said the latest surrender reflects the growing impact of the government’s development-driven approach to restoring peace in Left Wing Extremism-affected areas.