Rourkela: A 15-year-old Maoist cadre surrendered before Rourkela Police, citing disillusionment with extremist ideology and constant threat to life, police officials said on Thursday.

The surrendered cadre has been identified as Roya Kalundi alias Ganesh, a native of Kontodya village under Jamda police station limits in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand.

According to police records, Kalundi joined the CPI (Maoist) organisation in 2022 at the age of 12 after being motivated by senior Maoist leaders. He later operated across Saranda and Kolhan regions and was associated with several Maoist activities, including arms movement, explosive handling and reconnaissance operations.

Also Read: Security forces neutralise three Maoists in Sukma, encounter continues

Surrendered Maoist linked to multiple Maoist cases in Odisha and Jharkhand

Police said the surrendered Maoist was involved in multiple cases registered at K. Balang police station and BNDM GRPS, including UAPA, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act cases. A 9mm carbine weapon was seized at the time of surrender.

A 9mm carbine weapon seized from Maoist at the time of surrender. Photograph: (Rourkela Police)

Kalundi was reportedly part of Maoist operations linked to railway track blasting, IED explosions and a Banko looting incident in 2025. He also participated in intelligence gathering and logistical support activities for Maoist units operating in forested areas of Odisha and Jharkhand.

Financial aid, skill training, ration and healthcare benefits assured

Following his surrender, he has been categorised as a Party Member (PM) and will be extended benefits under the Odisha government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy. As per the policy, he is entitled to financial assistance of up to Rs 1.65 lakh, skill development training, monthly stipend, healthcare coverage and subsidised ration facilities.

Officials said he will also be provided housing assistance or cash equivalent under the Antyodaya housing scheme, along with a one-time marriage incentive of Rs 25,000, subject to eligibility.

Police authorities stated that the surrender reflects the growing impact of sustained anti-Maoist operations and rehabilitation initiatives, which are encouraging cadres to shun violence and rejoin the mainstream.

Rourkela Police appealed to other Maoist cadres to surrender and take advantage of government rehabilitation schemes aimed at long-term peace and development in insurgency-affected regions.