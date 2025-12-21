Bhubaneswar: The police have registered a case in connection with the death of Ollywood playback singer Humane Sagar.

Markat Nagar police in Odisha’s Cuttack city registered a case in connection with the singer’s death on the basis of a complaint lodged by his mother Sephali Suna.

The cops registered the case under Sections 356 (2), 61 (2) (B), 318 (4), 115 (2), 351 (B) and 305 of the BNS. They have also launched a probe into the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death and served notices on three persons.

In the first phase, the police served notices on the late singer’s wife, his manager and female friend for their appearance in connection with the case, reports said.

In her complaint, Humane Sagar’s mother alleged that the singer’s death was suspicious and urged the police to launch a probe to rule out any foul play.

She sought an investigation into the possibility of foul play, poisoning or intoxication, physical or mental harassment, abetment, conspiracy, criminal negligence, financial motive and destruction or tampering of evidence, including digital records.

In her complaint, she also mentioned the names of some individuals who were closely associated with the late singer and requested the police to examine them.

Humane Sagar (36) died on November 17 while undergoing treatment for multiple complications at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.