Dunguripali (Subarnapur): As many as 25 students of Bada Dunguripali School in Subarnapur district have applied for transfer certificates en masse, protesting alleged inaction by authorities over a teacher’s misconduct with a Class VII girl student.

According to reports, the Class VII student on Monday lodged a complaint with the headmistress accusing a teacher of misbehaving with her on the school premises.

Following the complaint, officials from the School and Mass Education Department visited the school and initiated an inquiry into the matter.

Meanwhile, the accused teacher reportedly informed the headmistress that he no longer wished to continue working at the school and subsequently proceeded on long leave.

Reacting to the incident, Block Education Officer (BEO) Mamata Mahadik said an Assistant Block Education Officer (ABEO) and a Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator (CRCC) had been sent to the school to conduct an inquiry. However, she said the headmistress had not informed her about the incident earlier. She also stated she was unaware of the accused teacher going on long leave.

The incident has triggered resentment among parents and students of the school.

However, no formal complaint has been filed at the Deogaon police station so far.