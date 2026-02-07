Sambalpur: In a serious case of alleged academic misconduct, Sambalpur University in Odisha has placed an Assistant Professor from the MBA Department under suspension following a complaint filed by a female PhD student. The accused teacher Dr Saroj Sahoo was stripped of academic responsibilities following a formal investigation and recommendation by the Internal Complaint Committee (ICC).

As per reports, a PhD student from the MBA Department lodged a complaint against Dr Sahoo, her research guide, accusing him of inappropriate behavior. Acting on the complaint, the university’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) had initiated an inquiry into the matter.

The official notification by the University, which announced the decision, stated that the recommendations of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) have been implemented in accordance with Office Order No. 603/Section-8/Estt-III dated February 5, 2026. Considering the gravity of the allegations, the authorities said it was necessary to place the employee under suspension to ensure a free, fair, and unbiased inquiry, and to prevent any possible influence on witnesses, records, or the inquiry process. Accordingly, exercising powers under Statute 299 of the OUFS, 1990, read with Rule 12(1) of the Odisha Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1962, the university placed Dr. Saroj Kumar Sahoo, Assistant Professor (S-III) of the Postgraduate Department of Business Administration, under suspension with immediate effect, pending completion of the inquiry.

During this period of suspension Dr Sahoo has been barred from associating with any other institution. He has been assigned to report to the Postgraduate Council office, and is prohibited from visiting any administrative building or postgraduate department of the university. Additionally, he is not permitted to enter the Prof. Bhubaneswar Behera Central Library without prior approval. He is also required to remain present at headquarters and may not leave without prior permission.

University cites ICC recommendations; inquiry underway

University officials further outlined the conditions applicable during the suspension period. They stated that Dr Saroj Kumar Sahoo will be entitled to a subsistence allowance equivalent to the leave salary he would have drawn had he been on half-pay leave, along with admissible dearness allowance based on such leave salary.

No payment will be released unless he submits a certificate declaring that he is not engaged in any other employment, business, profession, or vocation during the suspension period. The university has fixed his headquarters at the office of the Chairman, Postgraduate Council, Sambalpur University. He has been barred from entering the university’s Administrative Building, any postgraduate department, section, or unit—including the Prof. B. Behera Central Library—without prior permission from the competent authority. He is also prohibited from attending any meeting of Sambalpur University.

Further, he will not be permitted to leave headquarters without prior approval of the competent authority and has been directed to extend full cooperation with the inquiry proceedings whenever required.

The order has been issued with the approval of the Vice-Chancellor. The ICC inquiry is currently underway, and further action will be taken based on its findings, the official release stated.

