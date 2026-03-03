Deogaon: A Class 8 girl student was allegedly molested by her teacher on school premises, sparking outrage and tension in the locality. The incident occurred at Dunguripali school under Deogaon police limits in Odisha's Balangir district on Monday.

According to reports, the minor student was subjected to misconduct by the teacher during school hours. The gravity of the situation has left the student and her family in a state of trauma.

Allegations of a cover-up

Rather than seeking legal justice, it is alleged that a "compromise" is being orchestrated behind closed doors. Sources said that the Headmistress of the school has been attempting to suppress the matter internally to protect the institution's reputation.

As of now, the victim’s family has remained silent, likely due to social stigma, and no formal written complaint has been lodged at the Deogaon Police Station.

Viral video and public outrage

The matter gained significant public attention after a video began circulating on social media. The footage reportedly shows the accused teacher being physically assaulted by locals who took matters into their own hands after the incident came to light.

While the community waits for official action, the lack of a police report and the alleged attempts at a "settlement" have raised serious questions about the safety of girl students in rural schools and the accountability of educational authorities.