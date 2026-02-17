Bhubaneswar: A local court in Karnataka on Monday awarded the death penalty to three men convicted in the gang rape of two women, including an Israeli national, and the murder of an Odia tourist.

The First Additional District and Sessions Court sentenced Mallesh alias Handimalla, Saikumar, and Sharanabasavaraj to death after convicting them for the brutal crimes near the Tungabhadra Left Bank Canal at Sanapura, close to Hampi, in March last year.

Presiding judge Sadananda Naik awarded capital punishment under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The convicts are residents of Sainagar in Gangavathi.

Court found accused guilty earlier this month

The court had found the three men guilty on February 7 and reserved its order on the quantum of punishment for February 16, before pronouncing the death sentence on Monday.

Crime during stargazing trip near Sanapur Lake

According to reports, on the night of March 6, 2025, a homestay operator had taken an Israeli woman and three male tourists, including Bibhas Nayak from Odisha, to Sanapur Lake for stargazing. The three convicts allegedly approached the group and demanded money.

When the tourists refused, the accused pushed the three male tourists into the canal and gang-raped the two women, including the Israeli national.

Odia tourist drowned, others escaped

While two of the male tourists managed to swim to safety, Bibhas Kumar drowned in the canal, leading to his death.

The horrific crime had sent shockwaves across the country and drew widespread condemnation, prompting swift investigation and prosecution that culminated in the court’s verdict.