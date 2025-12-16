Bhubaneswar: During the ‘Odisha Pharma Summit 2025’ held in Bhubaneswar as many as 45 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) spanning pharmaceuticals, medical technology and industrial infrastructure were signed.

According to official sources, the MoUs represent a total investment commitment of ₹6,263 crore and are expected to generate employment for around 38,406 people.

In the pharmaceutical sector, 32 MoUs were signed involving proposed investments of ₹2,681 crore, which are expected to create over 6,528 jobs.

The medical technology and devices sector saw the signing of 12 MoUs with committed investments of ₹582 crore, generating more than 1,878 employment opportunities.

In addition, one MoU was signed for the development of an industrial park with an investment of ₹3,000 crore, which is projected to create nearly 30,000 jobs.

Officials further said investment intents worth ₹780 crore were also received during the summit, with an estimated employment potential of 6,240 jobs.

Addressing the summit, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, “Odisha will be a leading destination for pharmaceutical and medical-device investments — the most competitive hub for innovation and jobs. Yahi samay hai.”

The summit, organised by the Government of Odisha in association with FICCI, witnessed participation from over 300 organisations and more than 400 delegates representing the entire life sciences value chain, including APIs, bulk drugs, formulations, vaccines, diagnostics, medical devices, healthcare services, research institutions, skilling partners, industry associations and students.

Leading industry players such as Infunex, Aurobindo Pharma, Granules Lifesciences, Macleods Pharmaceuticals, Biological E. Ltd, Pharmexcil, Vaccines and Cipla, among others, took part in sectoral discussions, investment deliberations and one-to-one meetings to explore strategic growth opportunities in Odisha.

During the summit, the Odisha Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Policy 2025 was also unveiled.

Additionally, the Chief Minister launched two new industrial parks — a pharmaceuticals park at Khordha-Nayagarh and a medical devices manufacturing park at Khordha. These parks will feature industrial infrastructure, common utilities, testing and certification facilities, and compliance-ready ecosystems aimed at enabling faster project implementation and ease of operations, officials said.

Minister for Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education Sampad Chandra Swain said, “The Odisha Pharma Summit 2025 reflects the state’s sector-focused industrialisation strategy. With progressive policies, dedicated industrial parks, skilled manpower and proactive governance, Odisha offers a compelling value proposition for pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers.”

Officials added the Chief Minister, along with a delegation from the Odisha government, will visit Hyderabad on December 19 as part of a roadshow to attract further investments.