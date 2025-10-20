Bhubaneswar: The police in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district have arrested six persons on charges of burgling Pankapal Durga Mandap in Kujang area.

The accused had allegedly stolen brass utensils and other valuables from the Durga Mandap. The incident had hurt the sentiments of devotees as well as locals.

The Kujang police in Jagatsinghpur had registered a case in this regard on the basis of the complaint lodged by Pankapal Durga Puja Committee president Ashutosh Kantha yesterday.

Investigation and the arrests

Taking the issue seriously, the cops launched a probe into the incident and arrested one Prasanta Kumar Sahoo (21) of the locality.

On the basis of Sahoo’s confession, the police raided multiple locations and arrested five others in connection with the burglary.

The accused have been identified as Subrat Das (28), Sagar Pradhan (19), Pravanjan Nayak, Jagannath Parida (38) and Manoj Pradhan (19). They have been booked under Sections 111 (2) (b), 331 (4) and 305 (a) of the BNS.

Stolen valuables recovered

The cops have recovered the stolen items including generator set, LED lights, brass utensils, bells and lamps from the accused persons. The accused had transported the stolen items on two motorcycles.

The six accused persons were produced in a local court today, said the Kujang police.

“The swift action of Kujang police has not only solved the case within hours but also restored the faith of devotees with the recovery of the stolen valuables of Pankapal Durga Mandap,” said Jagatsinghpur police in a statement.