Cuttack: An accident due to manja thread on the river embankment road near Sriram Sahi in the 42 Mouza area of Cuttack left a motorcycle rider and the pillion rider critically injured.

The injured were identified as Debi Kalyan Acharya, who was riding the motorcycle, and his aunt Ashalata Acharya, who was seated behind him. The duo was travelling from their village towards Cuttack when the incident occurred.

According to reports, the manja string was hanging across the road and was not easily visible to commuters. As the motorcycle passed through, the sharp string struck Debi Kalyan Acharya on the neck, causing a deep cut. His aunt also suffered an injury to her neck.

Both injured persons were initially rushed to a local hospital for treatment. However, due to the severity of Debi Kalyan Acharya’s injuries, he was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital here for better treatment.

The incident has once again raised concerns over the continued use and sale of manja string, despite repeated warnings and strict restrictions imposed by the High Court. Although police conduct periodic raids, the use of the dangerous string has not stopped.