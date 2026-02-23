Minister's statement in Odisha Assembly raises alarm

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has flagged serious concerns over food adulteration, including in popular health drinks like Horlicks.

The issue was raised in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, where Health Minister Dr. Mukesh Mahaling informed that Horlicks features on the state Health Department’s list of adulterated food items.

Adulterated Horlicks seized across districts

According to the Health Minister, adulterated Horlicks has been seized from multiple districts, including Boudh, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, and Mayurbhanj. The seizures indicate that counterfeit or adulterated products are circulating widely in local markets.

Everyday food items found adulerated

Apart from Horlicks, several daily-use food products sold in markets have been identified as adulterated. These include bread, spices, mustard oil, sunflower oil, curd, biscuits, refined flour (maida), snacks, chhatua, sauces, soybeans, ghee, butter, sugar, papad, chocolates, noodles, and even edible salt. The health department warned that some of these items were found to be toxic.

Khordha emerges as major hotspot

The Health Department noted that food adulteration is most rampant in Khordha district, where a large number of commonly consumed food items have been found to be adulterated.

Parents urged to stay vigilant

Emphasising children’s health, the Health Minister cautioned parents to remain alert even while giving branded food and health drinks to their children, as adulteration is no longer limited to unbranded or loose products.

Health department steps up surveillance

The state Health Department has intensified inspections and enforcement drives to curb food adulteration and ensure consumer safety. Authorities have urged citizens to report suspected adulterated products and buy food items only from authorised and trusted sources.