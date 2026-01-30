Bhubaneswar: The Budget Session of the Odisha Assembly is scheduled to commence on February 17. The Budget Session will have two phases and it will continue till April 8.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will table the Budget proposal for 2026-27 financial year in the Assembly on February 20.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati will address the Assembly on the opening day of the Budget Session on February 17. The House will discuss the Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s Address for two days starting February 18.

The General Discussion on the Budget will be held in the House on February 23 and 24, revealed a detailed schedule issued by the Odisha Assembly today.

It is worth mentioning here that the Chief Minister had moved a Budget proposal of Rs 2.90 lakh crore FOR 2025-26 fiscal in the Odisha Assembly on February 17 last year.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, led by Majhi, also tabled a Supplementary Budget proposal of Rs 17,440 crore for 2025-26 financial year in the Assembly on November 28, 2025.

With this, the total budgetary allocation for the 2025-26 financial year stood at Rs 3.07 lakh crore.