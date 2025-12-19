Bhubaneswar: The state government received investment intentions worth around Rs 67,000 crore with a combined employment potential of 56,000 jobs during the two-day Odisha Investors’ Meet in Hyderabad that concluded on Friday.

During the event, 13 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed, representing a total investment potential of Rs 27,650 crore with an estimated employment generation of 15,905 jobs. In addition, investment intentions amounting to Rs 39,131 crore were received, with the potential to create over 40,000 employment opportunities, said the state government in a statement.

“Odisha is ready to be the growth engines of India, and the Odisha Investors’ Meet is a platform to build long-term partnerships that translate investment intent into on-ground outcomes,” said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi while addressing industry leaders at the Hyderabad meet today.

The Chief Minister emphasized that Odisha is positioning itself as a future-ready investment destination through policy stability, competitive costs, and a facilitative governance framework.

Over 500 delegates were present at the two-day event

The investors’ meet was organised with the objective of direct engagement with industry leaders, showcasing Odisha’s diversified industrial ecosystem, and accelerating investment decisions across priority and emerging sectors, said the state government.

The event brought together senior leadership from top companies, industry associations, and business chambers to explore new investment opportunities, strengthen partnerships, and support Odisha’s transition towards a market-driven, value-added, and employment-oriented industrial economy. More than 500 delegates were present during the event, it added.

Drawing attention to the changing geography of India’s industrial growth, the Chief Minister said Odisha is emerging as a key destination under the national vision of Purvodaya, supported by strong infrastructure, fiscal discipline, and responsive governance. He highlighted the state’s strategic advantages, including its extensive coastline, port-led development, expanding industrial corridors, and multimodal connectivity, positioning Odisha as a natural gateway to domestic and global markets.

“What businesses find crowded, expensive, and competitive elsewhere, they will find accessible, scalable, and facilitative in Odisha. Our role as a government is clear to enable growth, ensure timely approvals, and provide policy stability so that investors can focus on building and expanding,” the Chief Minister said.

Emerging sectors witnessed strong industry interest

The Odisha Investors’ Meet witnessed participation from industry leaders, business associations, and senior executives from leading companies, in the presence of Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain and senior officers of the state government. The event served as a platform to present Odisha’s evolving industrial ecosystem and emerging opportunities across traditional and new-age sectors.

The event witnessed strong industry interest across key and emerging sectors, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, renewable energy equipment, textiles and technical textiles, electronics, IT and data centres, advanced manufacturing, and allied industries, underscoring Odisha’s growing appeal as a diversified and future-ready investment destination.

“The strong response at the Odisha Investors’ Meet demonstrates the confidence industry has in Odisha’s policy framework and governance model. The state is committed to ensuring effective implementation, continuous engagement, and seamless facilitation for investors,” said the Industry Minister.