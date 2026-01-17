Bhubaneswar: Eastern India has moved decisively from “potential to performance,” the Chief Minister of Odisha today said after returning from Odisha Investors' meet at Kolkata adding that the State is ready to co-anchor the next phase of industrial growth in the East under the vision of Purvodaya, through collaboration, integrated value chains, and shared prosperity.
Addressing the Odisha Investors’ Meet Roadshow at ITC Sonar, Kolkata, the Chief Minister invited industry leaders to partner with Odisha, stating that growth in the East will not be competitive, but collaborative, with states complementing each other’s strengths to build a strong eastern industrial corridor.
The Chief Minister further said“Odisha is financially strong and economically secure and is rapidly transforming from a resource-based economy to a value-addition and advanced manufacturing hub, driven by speed, scale, and sustainability. He highlighted Odisha’s strategic coastline and ports at Paradip, Dhamra, and Gopalpur as key enablers of port-led industrialisation serving eastern and central India.”
High-Level Engagement and Sectoral Depth: 130 MEETINGS
The meet featured 130 Exclusive high-level interactions, along with 4 sectoral roundtables. The Hosiery, Apparel Accessories & Technical Textile Roundtable saw participation from CXO-level representatives of 18 leading companies. The Metal Ancillary, Downstream & Engineering Goods, Roundtable saw participation of 22 Companies. The Plastic, Chemical, Packaging & Recycling, Roundtable saw participation of 24 Companies. While the Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices & Biotech Roundtable brought together 24 companies, reflecting deep industry engagement in strategic sectors.
Investment Outcome:MoUs with IIFworth Rs 1 lakh cr
These engagements translated into tangible outcomes. During the Kolkata roadshow:
· 27 MoUs were signed with an investment potential of ₹81,864 crore, generating over 63,161 jobs.
· 19 investment intent proposals were received, amounting to ₹18,453 crore, with the potential to create over 27,591 employment opportunities.
Mega roadshow attracting investors across sectors
The Odisha Investors’ Meet Roadshow in Kolkata saw participation from over 500 industry leaders, business associations, and institutional stakeholders, offering a comprehensive view of Odisha’s industrial ecosystem, infrastructure readiness, and policy-driven growth model.
Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister presented his vision for Samruddha Odisha by 2036 and outlined a clear roadmap for the growth of the manufacturing and services sectors. He highlighted opportunities across renewable energy equipment, textiles, pharmaceuticals, electronics, IT, data centres, and advanced manufacturing, the Chief Minister invited industry especially from West Bengal, Jharkhand, and the North-Eastern states to expand, diversify, and grow with Odisha.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s vision of building a Samruddha Odisha by 2036
The Government will work proactively to attract investors to Odisha and ensure the timely conversion of MoUs and investment intentions into projects on the ground, with dedicated facilitation by Govt of Odisha. Sector-specific engagement will be further deepened across key industries. Following the successful roadshow in Kolkata, the Government will prepare for Enterprise Odisha, scheduled to be held on 27–28 January 2026 in Rourkela, which will showcase Odisha’s industrial capabilities, MSME strengths, startup ecosystem, and investment-ready infrastructure across the State, reinforcing its commitment to translating investment interest into on-ground outcomes.
Details of MoU-IIFs received during Odisha Investors Meet Kolkata 2025
Sectors
Count of Company
Investment (in Cr)
Employment (in Nos)
1
Air Seperation Unit
4
3,200
325
2
Chemicals
1
532
240
3
Defense
1
1,000
500
4
Infra
1
450
500
5
IT/ ITeS
1
1,000
20,000
6
Mechanical & Capital Goods
2
3,200
1,750
7
Metal Downstream
4
1,505
2,175
8
Mining
1
4,000
2,000
9
Pharmaceuticals
1
100
300
10
Plastics
1
300
475
11
Rare earth Minerals processing
1
2,400
400
12
RE Equipment
3
8,955
7,500
13
Renewable Energy
2
27,222
2,196
14
Steel
4
28,000
24,800
#
Grand Total MoUs
27
81,864
63,161
#
Sector
Count of Company
Sum of Investment
Sum of Employment
1
Apparel
2
90
600
2
Chemical
1
2500
1200
3
Infra
1
1000
700
4
Metal Downstream
1
500
700
5
Plastics
1
500
125
6
RE Equipment
1
10115
8886
7
Recycling
1
350
1200
8
Wood-based Product
1
1000
1750
9
Plastics / Defense
1
30
650
10
Steel
1
600
200
11
Chemicals
1
10
20
12
Food Processing
2
550
6410
13
Pharmaceuticals
1
98
1500
14
Defence
1
10
30
15
Auto & Auto Components
1
150
120
16
Tourism
1
200
2500
17
Mechanical & Capital Goods
1
750
1000
Grand Total
19
18453
27591