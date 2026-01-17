Bhubaneswar: Eastern India has moved decisively from “potential to performance,” the Chief Minister of Odisha today said after returning from Odisha Investors' meet at Kolkata adding that the State is ready to co-anchor the next phase of industrial growth in the East under the vision of Purvodaya, through collaboration, integrated value chains, and shared prosperity.

Addressing the Odisha Investors’ Meet Roadshow at ITC Sonar, Kolkata, the Chief Minister invited industry leaders to partner with Odisha, stating that growth in the East will not be competitive, but collaborative, with states complementing each other’s strengths to build a strong eastern industrial corridor.

The Chief Minister further said“Odisha is financially strong and economically secure and is rapidly transforming from a resource-based economy to a value-addition and advanced manufacturing hub, driven by speed, scale, and sustainability. He highlighted Odisha’s strategic coastline and ports at Paradip, Dhamra, and Gopalpur as key enablers of port-led industrialisation serving eastern and central India.”

High-Level Engagement and Sectoral Depth: 130 MEETINGS

The meet featured 130 Exclusive high-level interactions, along with 4 sectoral roundtables. The Hosiery, Apparel Accessories & Technical Textile Roundtable saw participation from CXO-level representatives of 18 leading companies. The Metal Ancillary, Downstream & Engineering Goods, Roundtable saw participation of 22 Companies. The Plastic, Chemical, Packaging & Recycling, Roundtable saw participation of 24 Companies. While the Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices & Biotech Roundtable brought together 24 companies, reflecting deep industry engagement in strategic sectors.

Investment Outcome: MoUs with IIF worth Rs 1 lakh cr

These engagements translated into tangible outcomes. During the Kolkata roadshow:

· 27 MoUs were signed with an investment potential of ₹81,864 crore, generating over 63,161 jobs.

· 19 investment intent proposals were received, amounting to ₹18,453 crore, with the potential to create over 27,591 employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister emphasized that while MoUs are important, the true measure of success lies in execution on the ground.

Mega roadshow attracting investors across sectors

The Odisha Investors’ Meet Roadshow in Kolkata saw participation from over 500 industry leaders, business associations, and institutional stakeholders, offering a comprehensive view of Odisha’s industrial ecosystem, infrastructure readiness, and policy-driven growth model.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister presented his vision for Samruddha Odisha by 2036 and outlined a clear roadmap for the growth of the manufacturing and services sectors. He highlighted opportunities across renewable energy equipment, textiles, pharmaceuticals, electronics, IT, data centres, and advanced manufacturing, the Chief Minister invited industry especially from West Bengal, Jharkhand, and the North-Eastern states to expand, diversify, and grow with Odisha.

During the roadshow, Minister Industries Sampad Chandra Swain emphasizes “Odisha’s role in Purvodaya, positioning the State as a natural expansion hub for eastern India with strong infrastructure, port-led logistics, stable policies, fast project execution, focus on new-age sectors, skilled manpower development, and a clear vision to build Samruddha Odisha by 2036 while contributing to Viksit Bharat by 2047. “

The Kolkata engagements covered a wide spectrum of sectors including Hosiery, Apparel Accessories & Technical Textile, Metal Ancillary, Downstream & Engineering Goods, Plastic, Chemical, Packaging & Recycling, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices & Biotech. This sectoral diversity reflects Odisha’s steady transition towards a value-added, diversified, and future-ready industrial economy.

Odisha reiterated its commitment to contributing to this national priority by creating tourism-ready investment clusters and strengthening ancillary and innovation ecosystems.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s vision of building a Samruddha Odisha by 2036

The Government will work proactively to attract investors to Odisha and ensure the timely conversion of MoUs and investment intentions into projects on the ground, with dedicated facilitation by Govt of Odisha. Sector-specific engagement will be further deepened across key industries. Following the successful roadshow in Kolkata, the Government will prepare for Enterprise Odisha, scheduled to be held on 27–28 January 2026 in Rourkela, which will showcase Odisha’s industrial capabilities, MSME strengths, startup ecosystem, and investment-ready infrastructure across the State, reinforcing its commitment to translating investment interest into on-ground outcomes.

Details of MoU-IIFs received during Odisha Investors Meet Kolkata 2025

Sectors Count of Company

(MoUs) Investment (in Cr) Employment (in Nos) 1 Air Seperation Unit 4 3,200 325 2 Chemicals 1 532 240 3 Defense 1 1,000 500 4 Infra 1 450 500 5 IT/ ITeS 1 1,000 20,000 6 Mechanical & Capital Goods 2 3,200 1,750 7 Metal Downstream 4 1,505 2,175 8 Mining 1 4,000 2,000 9 Pharmaceuticals 1 100 300 10 Plastics 1 300 475 11 Rare earth Minerals processing 1 2,400 400 12 RE Equipment 3 8,955 7,500 13 Renewable Energy 2 27,222 2,196 14 Steel 4 28,000 24,800 # Grand Total MoUs 27 81,864 63,161