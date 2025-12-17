Deogarh: Odisha's Deogarh district witnessed tension on Wednesday as a district-wide bandh called by the Zilla Mahila Ekata Mancha turned violent over the demand for round-the-clock services at the old district hospital, as the protesters allegedly attacked the sub-collector's vehicle.

As part of the protest, the agitators blocked National Highway 49 near Ambedkar Chhak in the morning, disrupting vehicular movement. Police reached the spot and removed the protesters from the highway. However, members of the organisation again blocked the national highway, prompting the police to intervene for a second time and detain several protesters.

During the agitation, some protesters allegedly attacked the vehicle of the Deogarh sub-collector. Following the incident, the area witnessed heightened tension for some time. Police detained those involved in the attack, bringing the situation under control.

Normal traffic movement resumed after police intervention. Shops and business establishments across Deogarh town remained closed in view of the bandh, affecting daily life.

The protesters have been demanding 24-hour healthcare services at the old district hospital and warned of intensifying their agitation if their demands are not met. Police presence was intensified in sensitive areas to prevent further unrest.