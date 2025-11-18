Keonjhar: A 12-hour bandh called by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) affected daily life across Odisha's Keonjhar district on Tuesday. The bandh, being observed from 6 am to 6 pm, was called to press for action against individuals the outfit claims are infiltrators and causes of unrest in the region.

Effect of the bandh

Shops, business establishments, and educational institutions remained closed due to the bandh observance. Public movement was minimal as most private and commercial vehicles stayed off the roads, except for essential services.

Areas such as Keonjhar, Champua, Joda, Barbil, Patna, Ghasipura, and Anandapur reported widespread closure and reduced traffic.

VHP supporters resort to picketing

Supporters of the VHP gathered at several key points from early morning, picketing and requesting residents and traders to keep their establishments shut. The suspension of both public and private transport left many commuters stranded.

Security was tightened across the district to avoid any untoward incident. Police teams were stationed at sensitive locations to prevent disturbances and ensure law and order throughout the day.