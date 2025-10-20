Bhubaneswar: Before the celebrations of Diwali, air pollution levels in Bhubaneswar have surged sharply. Over the past week, Bhubaneswar’s air quality has been fluctuating between moderate and poor, with the situation worsening during evening hours. Experts fear that pollution levels may spike further as Diwali celebrations begin today.

According to data from the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB), while air quality remains relatively satisfactory during late-night and early morning hours, it deteriorates significantly between 10 am and 10 pm. Continuous bursting of crackers in various parts of the city has already created a thick haze. From Rasulgarh to Jaydev Vihar, Patia, Hanspal, Chandrasekharpur, Infocity, Palasuni, Old Bhubaneswar, and Khandagiri, the air is turning increasingly toxic as residents continue to set off fireworks despite the government’s directive to use only green crackers.

Concerning Data

At Lingaraj Temple, an air quality monitoring device installed by OSPCB recorded an AQI (PM2.5) level of 105 on Sunday evening. Previous data shows the AQI was 136 on Saturday, 162 on October 17, and 154 on October 16. Similarly, in Patia, AQI levels rose from 140 on October 15 to 177 on October 16, dropped slightly to 109 on October 17, then climbed again to 164 on October 18 and 122 on Sunday evening. The pollution levels have remained consistently high till 9 pm each day.

Residents have reported that the city air is filled with the noise and smoke of firecrackers well before the festival.

Experts warn that the increasing concentration of particulate matter (PM2.5) could aggravate respiratory problems among residents, particularly the elderly and children. The pollution board has identified Old Bhubaneswar, Mancheswar, Chandrasekharpur, Raghunathpur, and Patia as the most dust-prone and polluted zones in the city.

The OSPCB has said that it is closely monitoring the air quality across Bhubaneswar and may take necessary measures if the situation worsens during Diwali celebrations.

Also read: PM Modi urges 'Vocal for Local' push this Diwali, shares festive video.