Bhubaneswar: The spirit of Diwali has gripped Odisha as people across the state are celebrating the festival of lights with traditional fervour and enthusiasm today. Homes, markets and streets have come alive with rows of illuminated diyas, colourful rangolis and the sparkle of festive decorations.

People are offering prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and exchanging sweets and gifts with loved ones. In several cities and towns, community pandals have been beautifully decorated for Kali Puja, adding to the festive atmosphere.

On the occasion of Diwali, the Odisha government has announced that the Ama Bus Service will operate till 3 PM in all operational cities today. Normal service will resume tomorrow.

Restrictions by Odisha State Pollution Control Board

Meanwhile, the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) has issued a set of strict guidelines to ensure an eco-friendly and noise-free Diwali celebration this year. The Board has permitted the bursting of firecrackers only between 7 PM and 9 PM. Firecrackers emitting sound levels above 125 decibels have been completely banned.

The directive prohibits the use of firecrackers in parks, silence zones and within 100 metres of hospitals, educational institutions, religious places and courts. Only green crackers certified by regulatory authorities are allowed, and these must be used strictly in open spaces.

To ensure public safety, the OSPCB has barred children under 10 from handling high-decibel fireworks and advised people to wear cotton clothes while bursting crackers. Residents have also been asked to keep water and sand nearby to handle any fire-related mishaps.

The Board has further urged citizens to avoid relighting fireworks that fail to burst, dispose of used crackers properly, and maintain a safe distance from the elderly, animals and sensitive areas. The use of protective goggles has also been recommended to prevent eye injuries.

Violations of these guidelines will invite legal action under The Orissa Fire Crackers and Loudspeakers (Regulation) Act, 1958 and the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000. People have been encouraged to report any violations to local authorities.

