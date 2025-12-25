Bhadrak: While Odisha's Bhadrak has been witnessing public outrage over the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Chandbali of the district, another incident of crime against a woman in the same area has come to the fore.

A youth allegedly established physical relation with a young woman on the promise of marrying her and later pushed her into Baitarani River. The accused, identified as Rahul Mahalik, and the victim belong to the Chandbali area.

The woman was rescued from the river and admitted to the Chandbali Hospital for treatment. She was later shifted to the Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital for better treatment.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the mother of the victim, the Chandbali police have started an investigation into the matter. Till last reports came in, the accused was on the run while efforts were being made by the police to trace and nab him.

Chandbali bandh

Normal life was affected in Chandbali today as the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Congress observed a six-hour bandh protesting the rape and murder of the minor girl.

Party workers blocked roads at several locations by burning tyres, affecting traffic movement in the area. Most shops and business establishments remained closed, reflecting public support for the shutdown.

BJD workers, led by Chandbali MLA Byomakesh Ray, alleged serious lapses on the part of the police. Ray said people have extended support to the bandh as anger was growing over the incident.

He claimed illegal drug sale was rampant in the area where the crime occurred and alleged that the police had failed to take preventive steps despite being aware of the situation.

“The incident happened due to police negligence. The accused is a drug addict. We demand justice for the victim,” Ray said, adding that crimes against women were rising across the state.

Police forces were deployed at sensitive locations to prevent any untoward incidents during the bandh.