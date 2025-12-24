Bhubaneswar: The year 2025 will be remembered as one of the most disturbing years in Odisha’s recent history, marked by brutal crimes, sensational murders, rape cases, large-scale corruption scandals, and violent unrest.

From the killing of a senior lawyer in Berhampur to daylight murder in Bhubaneswar, and from college campus tragedies to recruitment scams, the following incidents shook public conscience and raised serious questions about law, safety, and governance in the state.

Senior lawyer Pitabas Panda murder: One of the most high-profile crimes of the year was the murder of senior lawyer Pitabas Panda in Berhampur. Police investigations revealed that the killing was the outcome of a deep-rooted conspiracy involving political rivalry, personal hostility, and financial interests.

On the night of October 6, around 10 pm, Panda was returning home when two assailants opened fire near his residence. He was rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, but doctors declared him dead. The case took a dramatic turn with the arrest of several influential figures, including former Berhampur MLA and BJD leader Bikram Panda and former Berhampur Municipal Corporation mayor Pintu Das.

According to Berhampur Police, Bikram Panda, a former Ganjam district BJD president, and Pintu Das were the prime conspirators who allegedly orchestrated the murder through multiple layers of planning. The motive, police said, was a mix of political, personal, and financial disputes.

FM College student’s self-immolation: In a deeply disturbing incident, a third-year B.Ed student of FM College in Balasore set herself on fire on July 12, allegedly driven to the extreme step by sustained mental harassment. The student accused the Head of the Department and assistant professor Samir Kumar Sahu of demanding undue favours and harassing her.

The victim suffered over 90 per cent burn injuries and was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where she succumbed on July 14. The tragedy sparked widespread outrage across Odisha, leading to the arrest of HoD Samir Kumar Sahu and college principal Dillip Ghose, among others.

Gopalpur beach gang rape case: A horrific gang rape on Gopalpur beach in June sent shockwaves across the state. A 20-year-old college student was allegedly raped by 10 men in front of her male friend. During the crime, her friend was reportedly held captive by the accused.

Displaying remarkable courage, the victim went to the Gopalpur police station around 11 pm the same night to lodge a complaint. The incident triggered widespread condemnation and prompted investigations by the National Human Rights Commission and the Odisha Crime Branch. All the accused were later arrested.

SI recruitment examination scam: The Odisha Sub-Inspector recruitment scam of 2025 exposed large-scale irregularities in the Combined Police Service Examination 2024. The exam, scheduled for October 5 and 6, was indefinitely postponed after allegations surfaced about leaked question papers.

Investigators revealed that candidates allegedly paid between ₹15 lakh and ₹25 lakh to access leaked papers. The scam was found to involve an interstate network spanning Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh. Initially probed by the Odisha Crime Branch, the case was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Around 130 people were arrested, including the alleged mastermind Shankar Prusty and 114 SI aspirants. The scandal severely dented the credibility of recruitment processes and shattered the hopes of thousands of genuine candidates.

Cuttack group clash: Cuttack city witnessed violent clashes during the Durga Puja idol immersion procession at Dargha Bazaar in October. What began as a confrontation soon escalated into widespread unrest. In response, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad organised a motorcycle rally to protest the attack on the immersion procession.

The situation worsened as fresh violence broke out during the rally, forcing the administration to impose curfew and suspend internet services in several parts of the city.

Dhauli gang rape case: Another shocking crime occurred in Bhubaneswar on December 10, when a minor girl was allegedly gang raped on the Daya riverbank in the Dhauli area. The girl and her male friend had visited the area when they were intercepted by miscreants demanding money.

After the boy refused, the attackers dragged him to a secluded spot, assaulted him with sharp weapons and stones, and then turned on the minor girl. Reports said the accused tore her clothes and raped her when she tried to intervene. The perpetrators also allegedly recorded the crime on their mobile phones and threatened the victim with dire consequences if she spoke out. Police arrested three accused in the case.

Nepali student’s death at KIIT: The death of a Nepali student at KIIT University in Bhubaneswar triggered concern over student safety and mental health. Prakriti, a third-year Computer Science student, was found dead in her hostel room on the evening of February 16.

Following a complaint by her cousin Siddhant Sigdel, police arrested Advik Srivastava, a third-year mechanical engineering student at the same university. He was accused of harassing Prakriti, allegedly driving her to suicide.

Traffic constable murdered by husband: In a chilling case of betrayal, traffic constable Subhamitra of the Commissionerate Police was allegedly murdered by her husband, Deepak Rout. Initially reported missing, her body was later recovered from a jungle in Keonjhar district.

Investigations revealed that Deepak strangled Subhamitra inside a car in Bhubaneswar and buried her body in a forested area in Ghatagaon with the help of two aides. He confessed to the crime after his arrest. Police also found that Deepak had borrowed ₹10 lakh from Subhamitra and plotted her murder after disputes arose over repayment.

Malkangiri unrest: Malkangiri district witnessed large-scale unrest following the alleged murder of Lake Padiami of Rakhalguda village. His decapitated body was found in the Poteru River, with the head missing, triggering anger among tribal residents.

More than 5,000 villagers armed with traditional weapons gathered at MV-25, where sections of the crowd turned violent. Clashes erupted as tensions escalated between residents of MV-26 and Rakhalguda. Protesters accused Suka Ranjan Mandal of MV-26 of committing the murder over a land dispute. Houses, haystacks, and property were vandalised and set on fire in MV-26.

Daylight beheading in Bhubaneswar: In one of the most gruesome crimes of the year, Sahadev Nayak, president of the BMC Sanitation Employees’ Association, was beheaded in broad daylight on January 8. The murder took place near Rasulgarh on the National Highway while he was travelling on a scooter.

Police said the attack stemmed from past enmity linked to drug peddling in the area, which Nayak had strongly opposed. All the accused were later arrested.

Class VIII girl kills adoptive mother: A deeply unsettling case emerged from Paralakhemundi, where a Class VIII girl, along with her two male friends, was arrested for murdering her adoptive mother. The 13-year-old, with the help of Ganesh Rath and Dinesh Sahu, allegedly smothered 54-year-old Rajalaxmi Kar at her rented house on April 29.

Rajalaxmi had adopted the girl after rescuing her from the roadside when she was just three days old. Police said the teenager committed the crime because Rajalaxmi opposed her relationship with the two accused youths.

OAS topper caught taking bribe: Aswini Kumar Panda, the topper of the Odisha Civil Services Examination 2019, was arrested by Vigilance officials while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹15,000. He was serving as tehsildar of Bamra in Sambalpur district at the time.

Panda’s arrest shocked many, given his inspiring journey from Khetrapal village in Jajpur district. An engineering graduate, he had topped the civil services exam in his first attempt without coaching.

IAS officer arrested with cash haul: A 2021-batch IAS officer and sub-collector of Dharamgarh in Kalahandi district, Dhiman Chakma, was caught red-handed by Vigilance officials in June while allegedly accepting a ₹10 lakh bribe from a businessman.

The arrest took place at his government quarters after 10 pm. Vigilance officers recovered 26 bundles of currency notes from his table drawer and later seized an additional ₹47 lakh during searches at his residence.