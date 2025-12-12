Bhubaneswar: The city of Bhubaneswar is reeling under an intense cold wave, while many homeless people continue to spend the night on pavements across the city. Several of them alleged that they are being denied entry into night shelters run by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), even as some caretakers are reportedly accommodating others in exchange for money.

Serious allegations have emerged from the BMC night shelter located on Kargil Road in the Pokhariput area under Ward Number 62. Locals said the caretaker keeps the main gate locked most of the time and turns away homeless people, either claiming that there is no space or they do not have permission from BMC.

Irregularities at the night shelter

At the same time, the caretaker is accused of allowing a few young men to stay inside at night after collecting small payments from them. With basic facilities available inside the shelter, some prefer this option over lodges or dormitories.

Residents said the shelter does not even have a signboard identifying it as a BMC facility. Social activist and Ekamra Jana Jagarana Manch president Bhishma Narayan Nayak has demanded an immediate investigation into the matter, warning that people would take to the streets if action is delayed.

Local Corporator Charulata Samantaray said she has received complaints regarding the issue and will inform BMC authorities. She added that strict action must be taken against the agency operating the shelter if the allegations are found to be true.

Former Corporator Hrudaya Ballav Samantaray said the night shelter project is failing to serve its purpose. He termed the situation unfortunate and called for urgent intervention.

BMC assures action

BMC Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Mallick said no such complaint had reached her so far, but assured that an inquiry will be initiated immediately and discussions will be held with the concerned agency.

As temperatures continue to dip, concerns are rising over the safety of homeless people who rely on night shelters.