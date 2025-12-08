Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave alert for multiple districts of Odisha over the next few days, warning of a significant drop in night temperatures and the possibility of dense fog in some regions.

According to the latest bulletin, a yellow warning has been issued for Sundargarh and Kandhamal, where dense fog is likely to form at one or two places between the morning of December 9 and December 10. During the same period, cold wave conditions are expected in isolated pockets of Sundargarh, Angul and Jharsuguda.

A cold wave alert has been issued for several districts from December 10 to 12. IMD said that cold wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Sundargarh, Angul, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal, Koraput, Sonepur and Cuttack during the period.

Forecast for Bhubaneswar and Cuttack cities

The department has also forecasted a sharp fall in minimum temperatures in urban centres. Bhubaneswar may record around 11 degrees Celsius on December 11 and 12, while the temperature in Cuttack could drop to 10 degrees Celsius during the period, the IMD said.