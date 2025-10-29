Bhubaneswar: In view of the disruption caused by Cyclone Montha, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has extended the deadline for form fill-up of ex-regular candidates appearing for the Annual Higher Secondary Examination 2026 to November 3, 2025.

Earlier, the last date for submission of application forms was October 28, 2025. The deadline for fee payment through SBI Collect has also been extended to November 3, 2025.

Several higher secondary schools had urged the Council to extend the form fill-up date citing difficulties caused by the cyclone.

According to the official notification, “All other dates notified earlier regarding form fill-up and enrollment with fines of ₹200 and ₹600 remain unchanged.”

Decison applicable to all streams

The extension applies to ex-regular candidates of Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams, including those enrolled in the correspondence course.

The CHSE had earlier announced that the Annual Higher Secondary Examination 2026 will be conducted between February 15 and 25. Students will receive their admit cards by December 15, while internal assessments are scheduled from December 22 to 31. Those unable to attend during this period will get another opportunity to appear for internal exams between January 10 and 15.

The practical examinations will be held from January 2 to 15.