Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, will conduct the Plus Two Exams-2026 between February 15 and 25.

Admit Cards and Internal Exams

Students appearing for the exams will receive their admit cards by December 15. Internal assessments will be held from December 22 to 31. Those unable to attend during this period will get another chance to appear for the internal exams between January 10 and 15.

Practical Exams and Form Fill-up Dates

The practical examinations are scheduled from January 2 to 15. Form fill-up for ex-regular candidates began on October 13 and will continue until November 22. Meanwhile, regular students can complete their form fill-up between October 20 and November 22.

CCTV Cameras and New Exam Centres

To enhance transparency and prevent malpractice, CCTV cameras will be installed in all exam centres by November 29. This year, 89 upgraded schools have been included as new examination centres. In total, 1,349 centres across Odisha will host the annual examinations.

Digital Provisional Certificates

For the first time, the CHSE will issue digital provisional certificates to students after the results are declared.

