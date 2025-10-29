Bhubaneswar: Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari today said that Cyclone Montha has affected 33 blocks and 11 urban areas across the state.

According to the minister, the Gosani block in Gajapati district recorded the highest rainfall of around 150 mm. Meanwhile, 56 other blocks experienced rainfall ranging between 50 mm and 100 mm.

The state government has set up 362 free kitchens, where cooked food is being provided to 18,762 people taking shelter in cyclone centres. Around 19,000 people, including 2,198 pregnant women, were evacuated to safer places before the cyclone made landfall, said Pujari.

Compensation after damage assessment

He informed that the assessment of damages to houses, roads, and other public infrastructure will begin from tomorrow. “Preliminary reports indicate damage to some houses. Once the full report is received, the government will provide compensation to the affected families,” he said.

He further assured that all departments concerned are actively engaged in restoring normalcy and extending necessary assistance to the cyclone-hit people.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had yesterday held a high-level review meeting at Lok Seva Bhavan to assess the state’s preparedness for Cyclone Montha.

After the review, the Chief Minister said the government has taken all necessary measures to tackle the situation, aiming for a “zero casualty” outcome. “Our focus is to ensure no loss of lives. The administration is fully prepared,” Majhi said.

