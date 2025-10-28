Bhubaneswar: Panic gripped the residents of Prashanti Vihar area in Bhubaneswar after a group of armed miscreants allegedly tried to attack a doctor late last night. The incident occurred on the road connecting KIIT University to Prashanti Vihar.

According to reports, the victim, identified as Dr. B.S.L. Rath (33), was returning home from Balasore after treating a patient when the incident took place around 1 a.m. near the KIIT Square. Dr. Rath told police that six men on two motorcycles, armed with sharp weapons, followed his car and tried to block his way.

As per the complaint, one of the assailants parked his bike in front of the car near the Durga Mandap of Prashanti Vihar, while another swung his weapon at the vehicle, apparently to scare the doctor. Seeing the situation turn dangerous, Dr. Rath sped up and managed to reach his apartment safely.

Incident captured on CCTV camera

The entire act was captured on CCTV cameras installed near the apartment. The footage reportedly shows six youths chasing the doctor’s car on two motorcycles while brandishing weapons. After failing to stop the vehicle, the miscreants fled from the spot.

Following the incident, Dr. Rath lodged a complaint at the Infocity Police Station. Police have started an investigation and are said to have identified the culprits from the CCTV footage, though no arrests have been made so far.

