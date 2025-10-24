Keonjhar: Atleast four persons including two women were arrested for allegedly harassing and assaulting a couple over suspected adultery in Haradihi area of Odisha's Keonjhar district. The accused were held after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

As per reports, Sisir Sankhuala, a youth from Sadangi village in Anandpur, Keonjhar, harvested paddy and returned from the field to have a drink of handia (rice beer). He went over to a house nearby where a woman was selling the country liquor. On seeing the woman with Sisir, a group of locals suspected illicit relationship between the duo.

They locked up Sisir and the woman in the house and informed the latter's husband. Later, they thrashed the couple, threw chilli powder at them and made them parade with garland of shoes in full public glare. A few onlookers recorded the incident and circulated it on social media. The woman too later reported the matter to the police.

Kangaroo court's viral video prompts police action

As the incident sparked widespread anger from various quarters, local cops prompty took over the case and started investigating after which the four accused were held. "I went to drink handia after finishing my farmwork at around 1 pm. The woman was busy with some household work and asked me to wait. I was sitting in the verandah when some youths came over and accused us of illicit conduct. They informed the woman's husband,locked us in the house and beat us mercilessly. They even smeared chilli powder on our faces," Sisir recounted the horror and told mediapersons.

Following the public humiliation, the woman approached the police and filed a harassment complaint. A probe was immediately initiated and the people involved in the act taken into custody.

Official sources informed that all of the accused have been produced in court.

