Bhubaneswar: Odisha is expected to witness spells of rainfall and thunderstorms till October 25 as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the formation of consecutive low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal.

According to the IMD, a well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off the north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts on Wednesday. It is then expected to move towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh coasts and strengthen further in the subsequent 24 hours.

In addition, IMD’s Tropical Weather Outlook said that another upper air cyclonic circulation may form over the south Bay of Bengal and nearby areas around October 23. Under its influence, a fresh low-pressure area is likely to develop between October 24 and 25, with chances of further intensification.

Due to these back-to-back weather systems, Odisha is likely to experience rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds till October 25.

Day-wise forecast for Odisha

October 21: Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) likely in Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, and Cuttack.

October 22: Similar weather expected in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri.

October 23: Thunderstorms and lightning may occur in Nawarangpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri.

October 24: Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds likely in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati.

October 25: Thunderstorms may continue in coastal and interior districts, including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj.

