Bhadrak: The historic Kali Puja in Bhadrak began today with grandeur and religious fervour. From Maa Bhadrakali’s shrine to the Charampa area, the town has been beautifully decorated with lights, gates, and idols, marking the beginning of the annual celebration that coincides with Diwali.

The 600-year-old shrine of Maa Bhadrakali, considered one of the oldest Shakti Peethas in the state, is ready for the rituals. The ceremony starts after the Kalasa is brought from the banks of the Salandi River and installed at the temple. The festival will continue for seven days, during which the Goddess will be worshipped in seven different forms known as Saptamatruka. Thousands of devotees are expected to visit the temple during this period.

Excitement across Bhadrak

Bhadrak Sub-Collector Sourav Chakrabarty said the temple committee, in coordination with the district administration, has made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festivities.

At Charampa, where Kali Puja is celebrated with great enthusiasm, preparations have reached their final stage. The Charampa School Road Puja Committee, which has been organising the festival for 59 years, has completed the decoration and idol-making works.

As part of the celebration, nine opera troupes will perform across Charampa, while Meena Bazaar, amusement rides, circus shows, and other stalls have already started setting up.

The district police and administration have tightened security and made elaborate arrangements to ensure a peaceful and orderly celebration throughout the Kali Puja festival.

