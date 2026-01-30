Bhubaneswar: The Orissa High Court has served a contempt of court notice on Puri district Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida in a case pertaining to Balukhand-Konark Wildlife Sanctuary.

The HC has asked the Collector to submit his reply to the contempt of court notice within three weeks. The Collector has been asked to explain as to why the contempt of court proceedings will not be initiated against him in connection with the case.

The authorities concerned had issued a notification for the Balukhand-Konark Wildlife Sanctuary in Puri district of Odisha in 1987. However, the district administration is yet to complete the land acquisition process for the wildlife sanctuary.

Besides, the administration has not announced the compensation package for the land owners.

While hearing the matter, the HC had directed the Puri district administration to take final decision regarding the land acquisition by December 2024. However, the administration has reportedly failed to comply with the HC direction.