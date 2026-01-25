Koraput: The district administration in Koraput has withdrawn its earlier decision to ban the sale of non-vegetarian food items on Republic Day 2026.

In a fresh notification issued by the Collectorate, the Koraput Collector revoked the earlier order that had prohibited the sale of meat, chicken, fish, eggs and other non-vegetarian items on January 26. The withdrawal comes with immediate effect.

The earlier instruction, issued on January 23, was based on the suggestion of the District Level Republic Day Preparatory Committee. After due consideration, the administration decided to cancel the order.

The initial ban had triggered sharp reactions from locals and traders, with many questioning the need for such restrictions on a national holiday.

Earlier, Koraput Collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan had told mediapersons that the decision was taken following demands raised during the Republic Day preparedness meeting. He had said that a larger section of participants supported the ban to maintain the sanctity of the occasion.

On January 7, public representatives and other committee members had unanimously agreed that non-vegetarian food should not be sold on Republic Day, citing Gandhian ideology and the significance of the national celebration.

With the revocation of the order, the sale of non-vegetarian food items will now be allowed across Koraput on Republic Day.