Bhubaneswar: The Union Home Ministry has selected 26 personnel from Odisha Police and allied services for prestigious medals on the occasion of Republic Day 2026, recognising distinguished service, gallantry and meritorious contributions.

Awards across multiple services

Of the total awardees from Odisha, 17 belong to the Police Service, four to the Fire Service, three to the Home Guard and Civil Defence, and two to the Correctional Service.

National recognition for 982 personnel

Across the country, 982 personnel have been chosen for Republic Day awards this year. The list includes 125 Medal for Gallantry (GM) recipients, 101 President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM), and 756 Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM).

Full list of Odisha awardees

The Union Home Ministry has released the complete list of medal recipients from Odisha across Police, Fire, Home Guard & Civil Defence, and Correctional Services, marking a proud moment for the state on the eve of Republic Day celebrations.

POLICE SERVICE

Medal for Gallantry (GM) - 4

1. Atul Krishna Das -- Deputy Superintendent of

2. Purna Chandra Padhan -- Assistant Sub-Inspector

3. Ghanashyam Sahoo -- Constable

4. Thabir Majhi -- Constable

President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) - 2

1. Prateek Mohanty -- Additional Director General

2. Prafulla Kumar Singh -- Deputy Commissioner of Police

Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) - 11

1. Dr. Sarthak Sarangi -- Inspector General

2. Prasad Tamang -- Commandant

3. Subhanarayan Muduli – Additional Superintendent of Police

4. Pradeep Kumar Aind – Deputy Superintendent of Police

5. Smt. Pranita Kumari Ray – Deputy Superintendent of Police

6. Ashok Kumar Mohanty – Commandant

7. Arun Kumar Nayak – Inspector

8. Mohammad Hafiz – Inspector

9. Smt. Lata Naik – Havildar

10. Nigamananda Mohapatra – Assistant Sub Inspector

11. Laxmi Narayan Muduli – Inspector

FIRE SERVICE

President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) -1

Arjuna Behera -- Leading Fire Fighter

Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) - 3

1. Narendra Kumar Ping – Assistant Station Officer

2. Alekha Chandra Rout – Fire Fighter

3. Laxman Majhi – Leading Fire Fighter

HOME GUARD & CIVIL DEFENCE

President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) - 1

Ramesh Chandra Mohanty --- Homeguard Platoon Commander

Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) - 2

1. Ms. Ronita Badajena – Civil Defence Volunteer

2. Prabhat Kumar Sahu – Home Guard, Odisha

CORRECTIONAL SERVICE

President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) - 1

Sadashiva Pradhan -- Warder

Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) - 1

Mandardhar Pradhan -- Chief Warder