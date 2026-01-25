Bhubaneswar: The Union Home Ministry has selected 26 personnel from Odisha Police and allied services for prestigious medals on the occasion of Republic Day 2026, recognising distinguished service, gallantry and meritorious contributions.
Awards across multiple services
Of the total awardees from Odisha, 17 belong to the Police Service, four to the Fire Service, three to the Home Guard and Civil Defence, and two to the Correctional Service.
National recognition for 982 personnel
Across the country, 982 personnel have been chosen for Republic Day awards this year. The list includes 125 Medal for Gallantry (GM) recipients, 101 President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM), and 756 Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM).
Full list of Odisha awardees
The Union Home Ministry has released the complete list of medal recipients from Odisha across Police, Fire, Home Guard & Civil Defence, and Correctional Services, marking a proud moment for the state on the eve of Republic Day celebrations.
POLICE SERVICE
Medal for Gallantry (GM) - 4
1. Atul Krishna Das -- Deputy Superintendent of
2. Purna Chandra Padhan -- Assistant Sub-Inspector
3. Ghanashyam Sahoo -- Constable
4. Thabir Majhi -- Constable
President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) - 2
1. Prateek Mohanty -- Additional Director General
2. Prafulla Kumar Singh -- Deputy Commissioner of Police
Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) - 11
1. Dr. Sarthak Sarangi -- Inspector General
2. Prasad Tamang -- Commandant
3. Subhanarayan Muduli – Additional Superintendent of Police
4. Pradeep Kumar Aind – Deputy Superintendent of Police
5. Smt. Pranita Kumari Ray – Deputy Superintendent of Police
6. Ashok Kumar Mohanty – Commandant
7. Arun Kumar Nayak – Inspector
8. Mohammad Hafiz – Inspector
9. Smt. Lata Naik – Havildar
10. Nigamananda Mohapatra – Assistant Sub Inspector
11. Laxmi Narayan Muduli – Inspector
FIRE SERVICE
President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) -1
Arjuna Behera -- Leading Fire Fighter
Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) - 3
1. Narendra Kumar Ping – Assistant Station Officer
2. Alekha Chandra Rout – Fire Fighter
3. Laxman Majhi – Leading Fire Fighter
HOME GUARD & CIVIL DEFENCE
President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) - 1
Ramesh Chandra Mohanty --- Homeguard Platoon Commander
Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) - 2
1. Ms. Ronita Badajena – Civil Defence Volunteer
2. Prabhat Kumar Sahu – Home Guard, Odisha
CORRECTIONAL SERVICE
President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) - 1
Sadashiva Pradhan -- Warder
Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) - 1
Mandardhar Pradhan -- Chief Warder