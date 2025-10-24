Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has launched redevelopment works for two crematoriums at Kaligadia and Garabadu in the Old Town (Ekamra Kshetra) area, aiming to improve amenities and provide a more dignified space for performing last rites.

Bhubaneswar (Ekamra) MLA Babu Singh on Friday laid the foundation stones for both projects, which mark another step in the city’s urban improvement and cultural preservation efforts.

Projects at Kaligadia and Garabadu to offer dignified, green, and modern facilities

As per project details, the Kaligadia crematorium will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 2.21 crore, while the Garabadu crematorium will undergo redevelopment at a cost of Rs 1.85 crore.

Modern facilities with a peaceful ambience

The BDA’s design plan includes parking areas, boundary walls, security kiosks, and essential amenities such as staff rooms, caretaker rooms, separate changing rooms for men and women, waiting halls, pyre wood storage areas, and cremation platforms (pindis).

To ensure a serene and clean environment, the project will also feature landscaped zones, water bodies, internal pathways, and peripheral drainage systems—all designed to create a green and peaceful setting.

Focus on respect and modernisation

Speaking on the occasion, BDA Vice-Chairman Chanchal Rana urged residents to cooperate for the timely completion of the projects. He also informed that the BDA is simultaneously developing a modern crematorium at Dumuduma, further expanding Bhubaneswar’s civic infrastructure.

The foundation-laying event was attended by local Corporators, BDA Secretary Manas Ranjan Padhi, and other senior officials.

Part of Smart City commitment

These redevelopment initiatives reflect the state government’s commitment to creating clean, accessible, and well-maintained cremation facilities that uphold dignity for the deceased and comfort for their families.

As Bhubaneswar continues its transformation into a Smart City, the BDA’s efforts underscore a balance between modern amenities and cultural reverence, ensuring compassion and respect even in moments of grief.

