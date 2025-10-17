Bhubaneswar: IAS officer Chanchal Rana today officially assumed charge as the 27th vice chairman of the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA).

On his first day in office, he convened a meeting with senior BDA officials to discuss key developmental priorities and chart out a roadmap for the city’s future growth.

Reviews urban development schemes

During the meeting, Rana emphasized collective efforts to transform Bhubaneswar into a modern, smart, and clean city. He also reviewed ongoing urban development schemes and directed officials to identify areas that need special focus in the coming days to add new dimensions to the city’s development.

Officials present at the meeting, including BDA Secretary Manas Ranjan Padhi and other senior officers, expressed their commitment to working in line with the state government’s policies and vision. The discussions also included upcoming action plans and strategies to strengthen infrastructure and urban governance.

Rana also works as BMC Commissioner

Rana’s extensive administrative experience and forward-looking vision are expected to infuse new energy into Bhubaneswar’s developmental initiatives. Notably, he has also been assigned responsibilities as the Commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Managing Director of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited.

