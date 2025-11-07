Bhubaneswar: The ninth edition of Ekamra Walks, an initiative of the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) in collaboration with the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), was launched today, coinciding with the Indian Road Congress (IRC) being held in the Odisha capital.

Mayor Sulochana Das and BDA Vice-Chairman Chanchal Rana jointly flagged off the special edition of the walk from Janata Maidan, the venue of the IRC. Senior officials of both BDA and BMC were present on the occasion.

This year’s edition of Ekamra Walks offers visiting delegates and residents an immersive opportunity to experience the essence of Bhubaneswar through curated heritage, cultural, and nature-based trails — blending spirituality, art, ecology, and civic responsibility.

Following the special IRC edition, the regular trails will commence from November 15 and continue till February 28 next year.

“The Indian Road Congress, held in Bhubaneswar alongside the launch of Ekamra Walks, has created a golden opportunity for our city. Visitors attending the event will get a glimpse of Bhubaneswar’s rich heritage, art, and cultural legacy, which will, in turn, attract more tourists to our capital,” said the Mayor.

The BDA Vice-Chairman also spoke on the occasion. “This year, coinciding with the Indian Road Congress, we are delighted to inaugurate the 9th edition of Ekamra Walks on a grand scale. Delegates and visitors from across India and abroad will have the opportunity to experience Bhubaneswar’s heritage, culture, nature, spirituality, art, and architecture up close. The newly introduced nine thematic trails have been specially designed to align with the Swachh Bharat Mission, serving as interactive platforms that showcase how cleanliness and civic responsibility are being integrated into the city’s tourism and heritage sites,” he said.

Each of the nine thematic trails integrates a Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) communication objective under BMC’s outreach initiative, turning the walks into live platforms of civic pride and behavioural change. Participants will take Cleanliness Pledges, receive SBM information kits, and engage in waste-free practices, reinforcing the message of ‘Clean Heritage, Green Future’.

The Nine Trails of Ekamra Walks 2025–2026

1.Ekamra Heritage Walk – Tracing the Timeless Temples of Ekamra Kshetra

A guided tour through the sacred Ekamra Kshetra, covering Parasurameswar, Mukteswar, Ananta Basudeva, and Lingaraj Temples — a living gallery of Kalingan architecture.

SBM Integration: Participants begin with a Clean Heritage Pledge, linking temple purity with public cleanliness. Waste segregation and litter-free principles are reinforced through heritage storytelling.

2. Dhauli Peace Walk – From War to Wisdom

A reflective journey tracing Emperor Ashoka’s transformation after the Kalinga War, through the Ashokan Rock Edicts and Shanti Stupa at Dhauli.

SBM Integration: Participants take the Swachh Shanti Oath—“Clean Surroundings, Clear Mind”—aligning peace with responsibility for clean public spaces.

3. Spiritual Sojourn – Faiths in Harmony

An exploration of Udayagiri and Khandagiri Caves, Rajarani, and Bhaskareswar Temples, celebrating the confluence of Jainism, Buddhism, and Hinduism.

SBM Integration: The walk begins with a Swachh Faith Pledge, highlighting spiritual purity through clean temple precincts, refill stations, and zero-litter rituals.

4. Mystical Odyssey – Where the Divine Feminine Reigns

A deep dive into Bhubaneswar’s Shakti traditions through Baitala Deula, Chitrakarini, and Chausathi Yogini Temples — shrines dedicated to the Goddess in her myriad forms.

SBM Integration: The Swachh Shakti Message connects divine femininity with environmental stewardship — “Pure Goddess, Pure Earth.” Participants commit to waste-free practices and reusable kits.

5. Odia Literary Trail – Tracing the Journey of a Timeless Language

An exploration of Odia language, literature, and manuscripts through the Odisha State Archives, Odisha State Museum, and Kalabhoomi.

SBM Integration: The Swachh Bhasa Pledge weaves cleanliness into cultural pride — “Nirmal Bhubaneswar, Nirmal Bhasa.” SBM exhibits and QR-linked content share the city’s clean heritage story.

6. Culture, Craft & Conversations Trail – Cinema, Creativity & Culinary Heritage under the Stars

An open-air evening trail featuring classic Odia cinema, insights by veteran artists, and traditional food stalls (on purchase), merging art, nostalgia, and conversation.

SBM Integration: Under the Swachh Shilpi Initiative, artisans showcase upcycled art and sustainable materials, while food vendors promote hygiene and waste segregation — “Clean Art, Green Heart.”

7. Walk in Wilderness – Whispers of the Forest and Morning Mist

A refreshing morning walk around the serene Deras Dam inside Chandaka, exploring its ecological heritage, cave art, and elephant history.

SBM Integration: The Swachh Nature Pledge ensures a “Leave No Trace” experience, promoting refillable bottles, waste-free breakfast, and eco-responsible exploration.

8. Jungle Safari at Bharatpur – Into the Green Heart of Chandaka

An adventurous trail through Bharatpur inside Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary — a vibrant refuge for elephants, deer, and peacocks.

SBM Integration: The Swachh Van Pledge encourages zero-waste safaris and awareness on wildlife-friendly cleanliness habits — “Respect Wildlife, Preserve Cleanliness.”

9. Night Jungle Safari at Bharatpur – When the Forest Comes Alive After Dark

A moonlit exploration of Chandaka’s nocturnal world, where nature reveals its mysteries under the stars.

Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) Integration

The Swachh Night Pledge promotes ‘Clean Light, Green Night’, emphasizing minimal light pollution, silent conduct, and waste-free experiences.

‘Ekamra Walks has evolved into a citizen-driven movement that celebrates Bhubaneswar’s heritage and ecology. With Swachh Bharat Mission integration, the 2025–26 edition links cultural pride with civic responsibility — inspiring participants to become ‘Swachh Heritage Ambassadors’ for the city.’

With Ekamra Haat as the central starting point, each walk is guided by trained coordinators and volunteers. SBM messages will be featured in all collaterals, from flyers and paper bags to digital promotions and signage at walk venues.