Bhubaneswar: The popular Khao Gali near Ram Mandir, known as a buzzing hub for food lovers in the capital city, is facing the risk of closure as the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is moving ahead with plans to cancel vendor allotments over non-payment of rent.

According to reports, a proposal to vacate the area has been placed before the BMC during a meeting of the civic body. Despite the reduction of monthly rent, the vendors operating food vans and kiosks at the site have failed to clear dues, resulting in a revenue loss to the BMC.

Earlier in April, the BMC had also ordered the closure of Khao Gali following repeated complaints from a nearby school’s parents’ association regarding unhygienic conditions along the stretch. The vendors were later given a reprieve after agreeing to pay rent at reduced rates.

Ajaya Kumar Mohanty, Deputy Commissioner of BMC, said even after reducing the rent by half, the vendors have not paid.

Vendors allege rent is high

The vendors, on the other hand, argued that the rent is still much higher compared to what is charged in officially designated vending zones. They have also demanded a waiver of accumulated arrears, claiming that the hefty dues have become impossible to clear.

Despite the rent row, the vendors claim they have been cooperative with the BMC on sanitation.