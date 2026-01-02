Bhubaneswar: A controversy erupted after political banners put up to convey New Year greetings ended up covering Ashoka Pillar, the national emblem, in Bhubaneswar. The incident drew strong objections from serving and retired defence personnel, following which the banners were removed by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) last night.

National Emblem Hidden by Political Hoardings

The Ashoka Pillar has been installed for several years at the turning of the overbridge connecting Cuttack Road to Satya Nagar in Bhubaneswar. However, banners put up by various political leaders to wish people on New Year surrounded the structure, completely hiding it from public view.

Defence Personnel Raise Strong Objection

After noticing the incident, serving and retired defence officers lodged a complaint at the Capital Police Station. They refused to leave until action was taken. In their complaint, they stated that the Ashoka Pillar is not just a sculpture but a symbol of national dignity. Covering the national emblem with political publicity material was described as shameful and unacceptable by them.

Demand for Strict Action

The officers and senior citizens said such acts not only insult national honour but also send a wrong message to the public. They stressed that political parties and leaders have a moral duty to respect democratic values and protect the dignity of national symbols.

They met the BMC Mayor and demanded immediate removal of the banners and strict instructions to prevent such incidents in future.

BMC Removes Hoardings Late at Night

Acting on the complaint, the BMC enforcement team, with police presence, removed all hoardings around 10.30 pm. Banners belonging to local MLAs and other political leaders were also taken down.