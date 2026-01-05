Bhubaneswar: Dr. Susanta Kumar Nayak has been appointed as the Superintendent of Capital Hospital in the Odisha capital here. The health and Family Welfare Department of the state government today issued an order in this regard.

Nayak was earlier working as the Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer (CDM&PHO) in Ganjam.

“Dr. Susanta Kumar Nayak, CDM&PHO, Ganjam, is here by transferred and posted as the Superintendent, Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar with immediate effect,” read the order.

It is worth mentioning here that the state government is planning to start MBBS course at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and Capital Hospital.