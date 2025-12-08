Bhubaneswar: With no functional dormitory in the Capital Hospital premises in Bhubaneswar, attendants of patients continue to spend nights in extreme cold on verandas, corridors and near the registration counters

Many who arrive from distant districts are forced to sleep in the open while waiting for next-day tickets or medical tests. This difficult situation has become a daily reality at the state’s premier hospital.

Heavy Rush from Across Odisha

Capital Hospital receives thousands of patients every day, not only from Bhubaneswar but also from far-off districts. Nearly 1,000 patients are admitted across various wards, while each is allowed only one attendant. Others accompanying them have no option but to stay outside.

Patients coming from distant places often cannot finish consultations and tests in a single day. Due to financial constraints, many eat at subsidised food centres and spend the night in the hospital corridors.

Limited Tickets Drive Early Arrivals

Super-speciality departments see only a limited number of patients daily. Although the registration counter opens at 8.30 am, tickets are exhausted by 10 am. This forces many to arrive a day in advance and wait through the night to secure a spot. Stones and water bottles are placed in queues to mark positions for the next morning.

Delay in Dormitory Construction Adds to Woes

The state government had sanctioned funds under the ‘Ama Hospital’ scheme to construct a dormitory for attendants within the hospital premises. Even though two years have passed since the project began, the building is yet to be completed. As winter intensifies, patients and their family members continue to suffer.

Hospital authorities have said that the dormitory will be inaugurated soon, and all necessary arrangements for patients' attendants will be made once it becomes operational.