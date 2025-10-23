Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Bali Jatra-2025 event is all set to begin on November 5 and will continue for 10 days till November 14. Preparations are in full swing for the grand annual event on the Kuakhai riverbed, where the temporary office of the Bali Jatra Committee was inaugurated by Bhubaneswar North MLA and committee chairman Susant Rout.

Given the growing popularity of the Bhubaneswar Bali Jatra, the committee plans to increase the number of stalls to more than 1,500 this year. The fair will host a wide range of trade and business activities, offering a platform for artisans, entrepreneurs, and traders.

Both entertainment and safety in focus

To entertain visitors, various cultural programmes featuring Ollywood and Bollywood artists will be organised throughout the event. The festival will also include rides and fun zones for children. In addition, the event will showcase Odissi, folk art, and traditional dance performances to promote Odisha’s rich cultural heritage.

Extensive arrangements are being made for crowd management and public safety. Designated parking zones have been finalised, and multiple watchtowers will be set up for better surveillance. More CCTV cameras will be installed to ensure 24-hour monitoring, and committee members will also be assigned security duties.

Commissionerate Police will assist in maintaining law and order, while the traffic police will manage vehicle movement around the venue.

Fire service teams and medical units will remain on alert to handle emergencies. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will collaborate with the organisers to ensure cleanliness and sanitation throughout the fairgrounds.

Sharing details, committee secretary Subash Chandra Patra and working president Yashobanta Ojha said that this year’s Bali Jatra aims to be bigger, safer, and more vibrant than ever before.

