Bhubaneswar: An eviction drive in Bhubaneswar’s Salia Sahi witnessed tense moments on Tuesday as residents protested against the operation led jointly by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA).

Reason for eviction

According to officials, parts of Salia Sahi are being cleared to facilitate the construction of a left parallel road stretching from Ekamra Kanan to Andharua, a project covering nearly 13 kilometres. Earlier phases of the eviction had already been carried out by joint teams of BMC and BDA.

Beginning today and continuing till the 24th of this month, the authorities plan to remove around 517 remaining houses in the area. Teams from BMC, BDA, WATCO, the electricity department and the police are participating in the eviction drive.

Opposition from residents

The drive has drawn opposition from several residents of Salia Sahi, who say they have not received proper rehabilitation support.

Residents opposed the eviction and staged a sit-in on the road, leading to scuffles at the site. So far, around 30 people have reportedly been detained by police.

ACP Biswaranjan Senapati said there was tension during the eviction drive at Salia Sahi slum. Police detained more than 30 people. Strict action will be taken against anyone who attempts to obstruct the eviction process. To maintain law and order, 15 platoons of police force, DCP-rank officers, IICs from five police stations and ACP-rank officers were deployed. The BMC will vacate 556 houses, he said.