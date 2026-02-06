Bhubaneswar: The 20th Toshali Swadeshi Mela, organised by the Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department of the state government, is scheduled to begin in the Odisha capital on February 14.

The crafts fair will continue till February 26 at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar. Artisans and weavers from across the country will display their products at the fair.

This year, altogether 840 stalls will come up at the fairground, reports said. More than 700 artisans and weavers had opened around 650 stalls at the Toshali Crafts Mela last year.

The state government has initiated measures for holding the 20th Toshali Swadeshi Mela on a grand scale. It has recently launched an outdoor advertisement vehicle as part of the initiatives.

Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Minister Pradeep Bal Samanta flagged off the vehicle. Among others, departmental Commissioner-cum-Secretary Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar and Odissi exponent Ileana Citaristi were present on the occasion.

The outdoor advertisement vehicle will travel across some prominent cities of the state including the capital city, Cuttack, Puri, Sambalpur and Berhampur.