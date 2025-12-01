Cuttack: Chaotic scenes unfolded after a woman reportedly attempted self-immolation during public grievance hearing of Cuttack district Collector in Odisha today. The woman, identified as Sasmita Majhi - a widow hailing from Baideswar village in Banki block - was about to set herself on fire by dousing herself with petrol but was saved just in time by security personnel present at the spot. While the exact cause behind her suicide bid will be probed, preliminary reports suggested that she attempted to set herself on fire after being unable to deal with the allleged harassment and non-cooperation by the block officials.

As per reports, Sasmita was distressed over being unable to claim Rs 20,000 family allowance following her husband's death. She claimed that she had approached the block social security officer multiple times but received no cooperation. Instead, her request was constantly deferred over procedural errors like delay in issue of legal heir certificate.

Woman saved in time, warns similar bid if demand not met

On Monday, the district Collector's public grievance hearing was ongoing in Banki when Sasmita suddenly went over and attempted to set herself on fire. Fortunately, security guards rushed to her rescue and seized the bottle of petrol from her possession, averting a major mishap. Sasmita later spoke to mediapersons and alleged that she was harassed by block social security officer Sasmita Sethy who kept dismissing her pleas despite providing all documents. She also warned that she will make a similar attempt very soon if her grievance is not addressed and resolved in the coming days. "This public hearing is a farce. No one listens to our problems. No tehsildar or block official cooperates. I have been running from pillar to post with my young child but have been only met with harrassment," she claimed.

