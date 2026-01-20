BMC orders shutdown for cleaning, debris removal and safety inspection

Bhubaneswar: Following a massive fire at the Unit-1 Market complex in the early hours of Tuesday, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered the closure of the market for the day to facilitate cleaning, debris removal and inspection of fire safety arrangements.

In an official order, the BMC said both the inside and outside areas of Unit-I Hat will remain closed on January 20. The civic body has urged all vendors to cooperate with officials to ensure the smooth conduct of post-fire operations.

More than 40 shops destroyed

The major fire engulfed the front area outside the vending kiosks at the Unit-1 Market complex, gutting over 40 shops and destroying goods worth several crores of rupees. No casualties were reported, as the incident occurred during late night hours.

Firefighting operation lasted nearly three hours

According to Fire Services officials, the alert was received at around 1.35 am. Firefighters rushed to the spot immediately, but plastic materials stored in the market significantly fueled the blaze, making firefighting operations extremely challenging.

“The intensity of the fire was very high. Our teams battled the flames for nearly three hours before bringing the situation under control,” said Chief Fire Officer Ramesh Chandra Majhi. As many as 70 fire personnel, 10 fire officers and 13 fire tenders were deployed.

Mayor blames repeated fire safety violations

Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das held vendors responsible for the incident, citing repeated violations of fire safety norms. Addressing the media, she said vendors had consistently ignored appeals by the civic body to avoid storing inflammable materials and using plastic sheets for shop extensions.

“Despite repeated requests to be cautious, vendors did not heed our warnings. Fortunately, the fire broke out at night and no one was sleeping inside the shops, preventing loss of life. However, the financial damage is extensive,” the Mayor said, adding that an investigation would be launched to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.