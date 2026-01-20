Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Sulochana Das on Tuesday held vendors responsible for the massive fire that ravaged the Unit-1 Market complex in the early hours of the day, citing repeated violations of fire safety norms.

Addressing the media, Das said vendors had consistently ignored appeals by the civic body to avoid storing inflammable materials and using plastic sheets for shop extensions. “Despite repeated requests to be cautious, vendors did not heed our warnings. Fortunately, the fire broke out at night and no one was sleeping inside the shops, preventing loss of life. However, the financial damage is extensive,” she said, adding that an investigation would be launched to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

Plastic storage and illegal extensions blamed for rapid spread of blaze

The Mayor noted that fire mishaps have occurred repeatedly at the Unit-1 Market complex due to overcrowding and unsafe practices. “Vendors continue to stock inflammable items and use plastic roofing, which catches fire instantly. This negligence is the primary reason such incidents keep happening,” she said.

She reiterated that the BMC has repeatedly appealed to shop owners to replace plastic sheets with tin roofing. “Plastic materials were found in several shops where the fire erupted in the wee hours,” Das added.

Encroachment and overcrowding major concerns

Calling Unit-1 Market a “constant concern” for the civic authorities, the Mayor pointed out that the area is congested, with the number of shops increasing daily in violation of norms. “Whenever action is initiated against unauthorised shops, associations stage protests,” she said, urging makeshift shop owners to conduct business responsibly and not endanger others.

Relocation plan for wholesalers

Das said the BMC is developing a new market complex at Bhagabanpur and plans to relocate wholesalers from Unit-1 Market once the facility is ready. “This will help decongest the area and reduce the risk of such mishaps in the future,” she said.

Over 40 shops gutted, losses worth crores; firefighting operation lasted nearly three hours

The major fire engulfed the Unit-1 Market complex near the Capital Police Station, gutting over 40 shops and destroying goods worth several crores of rupees.

According to Chief Fire Officer Ramesh Chandra Majhi, the Fire Services received the alert at around 1.35 am. Firefighters rushed to the spot immediately, but plastic materials stored in the market significantly fueled the blaze, making firefighting operations extremely challenging.

“The intensity of the fire was very high. Our teams worked for nearly three hours to bring it under control,” Majhi said. As many as 70 fire personnel, 10 fire officers and 13 fire tenders were deployed in the operation.